Daniel Andrews has offered hope to regional Victoria, saying they could open a lot quicker than expected.

On Wednesday, there were seven new cases reported in regional Victoria, which is currently under stage 3 restrictions.

“Regional Victoria case numbers remain very low,” the premier said.

“And we are very grateful to each and every member of regional Victorian communities who is playing their part to keep the numbers low so we can meet those trigger points and be able to not simply take one step but potentially two steps … to open regional Victoria up.”

However, the easing would not happen straight away.

“There will need to be further days elapse for us to get to that point but the numbers are encouraging.”

On Wednesday, the majority of regional cases were reported in Colac, where there five new cases, Geelong recorded one but Bendigo reported none.

“When you think about the picture, only a few weeks ago [there were] more than 500 cases across regional Victoria,” Andrews said.

“We are now down to 82 active cases and that trend is certainly with us and moves us closer day by day, to being able to ease restrictions in regional Victoria in a safe and steady way. “