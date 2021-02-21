In unbelievable scenes, world number one Novak Djokovic wrapped up his ninth Australian Open win from as many finals appearances.

However, not everyone in the crowd was ready to start cheering for the occasion.

President of Tennis Australia Jayne Hrdlicka was forced to stop midway through her speech several times during last night’s trophy presentation.

While she continued to power through, her speech was interrupted any time she made mention of the COVID-19 vaccine which began its Australian rollout over the weekend.

“With vaccinations on the way, rolling out in many countries around the world, it’s now a time for optimism and hope for the future,” Ms Hrdlicka said while the crowd began to boo.

She continued by thanking the people who made this year’s grand slam at Melbourne Park possible.

“The top of that list is the Victorian government, without you, we could not have done this,” she started before being interrupted by more booing.

Earlier in the evening a protester was booted from Rod Laver Arena after she interrupted play.