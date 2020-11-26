The City of Melbourne is considering plans to outlaw both smoking and vaping in the majority of public spaces throughout the CBD.

The plan would also see smoking at council-run and council-permitted events banned within the next five years.

There are already 12 smoke-free areas across Melbourne including Bourke Street along with The Tan and Princes Park running tracks, however, vaping is currently permitted within these zones.

Under the plan, the smoke-free area would effectively be widened to include all public spaces across the city, with vaping also outlawed.

Director of Quit Victoria Sarah White told the Herald Sun that the idea would be a progressive step for the city.

“An environment in which people are not exposed to second-hand smoke or second-hand aerosol from e-cigarettes is part of what makes Melbourne a great city to be in. It enhances amenity as well as health.”

Plans for the draft policy are now in their community consultation phase, with the City of Melbourne inviting people to share their feedback on the idea via their website.

