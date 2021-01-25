A smoke alert has been issued for 17 suburbs in Melbourne’s west after a fire broke out in a recycling centre in the early hours of Monday morning.
Around 40 firefighters were called to the Brooklyn facility at around 5:40am where a piece of waste material was found alight.
It took 40 minutes get the fire under control.
The smoke alert was issued for the following suburbs:
- Altona
- Altona East
- Altona Gate
- Altona Meadows
- Altona North
- Brooklyn
- Laverton
- Laverton North
- Newport
- Point Cook
- Seabrook
- Seaholme
- South Kingsville
- Sunshine
- Tottenham
- Williamstown
- Williamstown North
Whilst VicEmergency has stated the fire no longer poses a threat to the community, the website says anyone who is sensitive to smoke should take precautions.
“If you are sensitive to smoke or you live with someone who is sensitive to smoke you should close windows and doors. Turn off heating and cooling systems,” the warning says.
It comes as Melbourne sweltered through one of its warmest mornings of the year, with the temperature already hitting 30 degrees before 8am.
BROOKLYN: More than 40 firefighters have been battling a huge fire at a recycling tip this morning. Crews arrived to find a pile of waste material well alight @7NewsMelbourne pic.twitter.com/FVulWvNRP8
— Cassie Zervos (@cassiezervos) January 24, 2021