If there wasn’t a good enough reason to have a sleep in this weekend, you officially have another.

Frost. Oh my.

Large areas of Victoria are bracing for sub-zero temperatures across the weekend, and Melbourne will be feeling the chill.

On Sunday, it will be a minimum of three degrees with areas of morning frost and fog in the hills. The sun will pop out in the clouds as we reach for 14 degrees.

On Monday the minimum will slightly rise to… four degrees. Ouch.

However, the sun will shine bright as the temperature rises to 16 degrees.

Melbourne will be see some rain for the rest of the week so if you are going out for one of five reasons, you’ll need your umbrella. Luckily, it’ll be slightly warmer and the frost should be out of the way.

