Plenty of Melburnians will be looking to clock off early on Friday afternoon when the weather warms up thanks to a heatwave across the country.

The temperature will skyrocket to 33 degrees in the city with light winds in the middle of the day.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the UV Index is predicted to reach 10, so sunscreen is a MUST!

However, things will cool down over the weekend as showers come through on Saturday and Sunday.