Six more Melbourne locations have been added to Victorian Governments list of coronavirus high-risk location list.

The high-risk category is determined by places COVID-positive people have visited prior to testing positive in the stage where they may have been transmitting the infection.

New locations and dates include Baby Mode in Sunshine (on September 13) and FMIG radiology in St Albans (on September 10) and Woolworths in Oakleigh South (September 14 and 16).

Three further locations were announced this afternoon including Pacific Shopping Centre in Werribee (on September 17), Hoppers Crossing Woolworths (on September 19), Melton Primary Medical and Dental Care (on September 16 and 17).

Anybody who was in these locations on the dates should watch for COVID-19 symptoms and if they are present, get tested and stay home until your result is returned.