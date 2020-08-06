Six more Woolworths stores in Victoria were cleaned overnight for deep clean following fears they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Stores in St Kilda, St Helena, Point Cook Town Centre, Blackburn North, Cranbourne North and Sebastopol near Ballarat were also cleaned.

All stores have reported positive Coronavirus cases in team members bar Blackburn North which had a contractor returned a positive result.

The employee at St Helena was last onsite on July 20, in Sebastopol it was July 23 and Cranbourne North was July 25.

In Blackburn North, the team member was last on-site on July 31.

The Point Cook stores worker last worked on August 1 and also at St Kilda on August 4.

The supermarket said any risk of transmission as low.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a food retailer, we already have very high standards of cleaning and hygiene in place,” it said in a statement on its website.

“As an extra precautionary measure (all stores) will close overnight for an additional deep clean.”