Another six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed overnight on top of five announced earlier this morning.

While Victorian health authorities confirmed that five cases of COVID-19 had been detected over 24 hours yesterday, this further six locally-acquired cases were confirmed following the overnight cut-off and will be reported in tomorrow’s Department of Health numbers.

One of the new cases is currently under investigation, with contact tracers unable to pinpoint its source as yet.

Health authorities also confirmed one confirmed case in a resident of a Victorian aged care facility.

There are currently 54 Victorians in the state with the virus, with over 2,400 close contacts being contacted.

Of the growing outbreak, acting premier James Merlino warned that the situation could yet get worse.

“This outbreak may well get worse before it gets better,” Merlino warned in a press conference this morning, going on to alert Victorians that “this is not over and we need to keep going”.

“We’re seeing a small number of cases infecting a large number of contacts.

The list of COVID exposure sites continues to grow, the full list can be found here.