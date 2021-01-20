A crash involving six vehicles has caused gridlock traffic on the Monash Freeway in Mulgrave this morning. 

Multiple people were reportedly assessed by paramedics at the scene, with a female taken to The Alfred Hospital.

Two lanes are currently closed inbound just after Wellington Road as emergency crews are on the scene. Princes Highway can be used as an alternative.

Accidents Monash Freeway Mulgrave