Health officials have added three more locations to the list of high-risk Coronavirus places n Melbourne, which includes a KFC store.
On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services advised that anyone who has attended the locations should monitor themselves for symptoms
Anyone who went to Craigieburn Shopping Centre on September 11 or Provans Mitre 10 in Clifton Hill on September 10 are included on the list.
Also included is KFC Westgate Port Melbourne has also been added to the high-risk list for both September 11 and 12.
Here’s the full list of locations
- Woolworths in Altona North – September 4
- Woolworths in Glen Waverley at ‘The Glen’ – September 6
- Woolworths in Greenvale Lakes – September 6
- Provans Mitre 10 in Clifton Hill – September 10
- Craigieburn Shopping Centre – September 11
- Dandenong Police Complex – August 25 to September 3
- Train 8.42am from Reservoir to Flinders Street – September 6
- Westfield Fountain Gate in Narre Warren – August 18 to September 6
- Coles Roxburgh Park – September 6 and September 10
- Freshplus Roxburgh Park – September 10
- Westgate Port Melbourne KFC – September 11 and September 12