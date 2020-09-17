Health officials have added three more locations to the list of high-risk Coronavirus places n Melbourne, which includes a KFC store.

On Thursday, the Department of Health and Human Services advised that anyone who has attended the locations should monitor themselves for symptoms

Anyone who went to Craigieburn Shopping Centre on September 11 or Provans Mitre 10 in Clifton Hill on September 10 are included on the list.

Also included is KFC Westgate Port Melbourne has also been added to the high-risk list for both September 11 and 12.

Here’s the full list of locations