Melbourne’s CBD was packed full of people on the first day of eased restrictions around retail trade and hospitality in the city.

City and suburban retail centres saw the biggest overnight change as some city streets experienced foot traffic close to the average for October last year.

Data collected by the City of Melbourne council revealed that yesterday’s foot traffic bounced back to around 70-80 per cent of the numbers seen at the same time last year.

At lunchtime on Wednesday, just under 2,000 people had been logged walking through the city’s Bourke Street Mall, about five times the average that the mall had seen over the past month.

By 5pm, that number had grown to over 2,200 shoppers for the hour.

The numbers represent good news for the state’s struggling retail economy who will be looking to lure shoppers that have grown used to staying home and shopping online.

There were also reports of big numbers of shoppers at the city’s suburban shopping centres with huge queues reported at reopened department stores.

Kmarts and Big W stores around the city saw long queues with many flooding the stores throughout the day. In an unprecedented move, Kmart implemented a booking system