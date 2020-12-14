Beachgoers have been warned of possible sharks at a popular beach along Victoria’s Great Ocean Road.

The warning was issued for Fairhaven beach after a large whale carcass was found in the area.

Whale carcasses attract sharks to feed, bringing them closer than normal to the shore.

An increase in shark activity has already been reported by VicEmergency.

The warning comes as Victoria swelters through an ongoing bout of hot weather, with a maximum of 30 degrees predicted for today before a cool change passes through.

Anybody who spots a shark should report the sighting to emergency services by calling 000, or by notifying lifesavers on-duty immediately.