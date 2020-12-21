A severe weather warning has been issued for Victoria, including Melbourne, for this afternoon and into tomorrow.

Heavy rainfall is predicted and could lead to flash flooding across the afternoon and tomorrow morning.

Widespread rainfall is expected to be around 20mm-40mm.

Melbourne will be impacted from late Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.

Isolated thunderstorm are possible overnight.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

* Be alert that in areas recently affected by fires, heavy rainfall increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads.

* Be aware – heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it’s windy or wet.

* Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Stay indoors and away from windows.

* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.

* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement

* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

* Stay away from fallen powerlines – always assume they are live.

* Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.