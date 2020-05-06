Gale force winds will hit Melbourne tomorrow ahead of a much cooler weekend.

Gusts of between 100 and 110km/h are expected to hit the city from 11 am tomorrow.

We won’t see any rain, however, until Saturday, when cooler conditions are expected to arrive.

The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for potentially damaging winds in metropolitan areas and the state’s south.

The warning includes a message around falling trees, which may be more common due to last weeks wet weather.