A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Melbourne this afternoon.

The thunderstorm is likely to bring damaging winds and heavy rainfall, which may lead to flash flooding.

It’s expected to arrive in the next few hours.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Be aware that in fire affected areas, rainfall run-off into waterways may contain debris such as ash, soil, trees and rocks.

* Be alert that in areas recently affected by fires, heavy rainfall increases the potential for landslides and debris across roads.

* Be aware – heat, fire or recent storms may make trees unstable and more likely to fall when it’s windy or wet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

* Check that loose items, such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured. Move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Stay indoors and away from windows.

* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.

* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.

* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

* Stay away from fallen powerlines – always assume they are live.

Advertisement

Advertisement

* Stay informed: Monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency website/app/hotline.