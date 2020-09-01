A weather alert has been put in place for Melbourne tomorrow, Wednesday, September 2nd.

The Bureau of Meteorology has said that there could be some potentially damaging winds occurring in Melbourne.

The winds could see gusts up to 100km/h hitting the city from early morning to early afternoon.

The State Emergency Service advises that people should:

* Be aware that trees that have been damaged by heat or fire may be unstable and more likely to fall when it is windy or wet.

* Check that loose items such as outdoor settings, umbrellas and trampolines are safely secured and move vehicles under cover or away from trees.

* Stay indoors and away from windows.

Advertisement

Advertisement

* If outdoors, move to a safe place indoors. Stay away from trees, drains, gutters, creeks and waterways.

* If driving conditions are dangerous, safely pull over away from trees, drains, low-lying areas and floodwater. Avoid travel if possible.

* Stay safe by avoiding dangerous hazards, such as floodwater, mud, debris, damaged roads and fallen trees.

* Stay away from fallen powerlines always assume they are live.

* Stay informed monitor weather warnings, forecasts and river levels at the Bureau of Meteorology website, and warnings through VicEmergency.