The Bureau of Meteorology has issued a severe weather warning for parts of Victoria, including Melbourne after a long morning of heavy rainfall.

A trough over western Victorian which is moving slowly east throughout Monday could lead to flash flooding. It is not expected to east into after midday.

Moorabbin had recorded 27mm of rain in the hour of 6AM alone.

Other areas of Victoria that could be affected by today’s warning included Ballarat, Geelong, Tralagon, Moe and Bairnsdale.

To stay safe, the State of Emergency Service (SES) has recommended residents secure their loose items (umbrellas, outdoor chairs); stay away from fallen powerlines, trees, drains, creeks, waterways and gutters; pull over if driving conditions are dangerous and if possible, stay indoors until the weather clears.

