Looks like Melbourne is set for another round of wet weather with the Bureau of Meteorology issuing a severe weather warning for several parts of the state.

Parts of Victoria are expected to receive a whole month’s rain over the space of a couple of hours.

Melbourne, along with areas around Ballarat, Geelong, Horsham, Maryborough and Warrnambool are expected to be the hardest hit by the downpours.

The Bureau is warning that the rain could lead to flash flooding over the western and central parts of the state.

The rain is expected to ease up briefly this morning, before increasing again from lunchtime through until the afternoon.

As much as 50-70mm of rain, along with thunderstorms are being predicted in parts.