Seventeen Melbourne Suburbs are on high alert as firefighters battle a tip fire.

Authorities have been called to the blaze on Old Geelong Road in Brooklyn.

At least 10 units are now responding to the blaze.

An advice warning is in place for Altona, Altona Meadows, Altona North, Brooklyn, Laverton North, Seaholme, Williamstown, Williamstown North, Altona Gate, Laverton, Altona East, Seabrook, Newport, South Kingsville, Tottenham, Point Cook and Sunshine West.

“There is a fire at a waste management facility in Old Geelong Road, Brooklyn,” the advice message warns.

“Smoke will be visible from nearby roads and communities.

“The wind is currently blowing the smoke in a southerly direction from the fire, towards Altona North and surrounding suburbs.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“There is currently no threat to the community, but you should continue to stay informed and monitor conditions.”