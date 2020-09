One-third of the 16 new Coronavirus cases in Victoria on Sunday came from one postcode.

However, seven further metro suburbs have now been declared COVID-19 free.

They are:

■ 3094 – Montmorency

■ 3129 – Box Hill North, Kerrimuir, Mont Albert North

■ 3177 – Doveton, Eumemmerring

Active cases have also gone from 27 to just 9 in the 3020 postcode, which includes Sunshine, Albion, Glengala, Sunshine North and Sunshine West, which was previously our most infected postal area.

The full list of COVID-free suburbs, on top of the seven listed above, are:

3002 – EAST MELBOURNE

3003 – WEST MELBOURNE

3005 – WORLD TRADE CENTRE

3006 – SOUTHBANK, SOUTH WHARF

3008 – DOCKLANDS

3010 – UNIVERSITY OF MELBOURNE (PO Box)

3018 – ALTONA, SEAHOLME

3022 – ARDEER, DEER PARK EAST

3036 – KEILOR, KEILOR NORTH

3039 – MOONEE PONDS

3045 – MELBOURNE AIRPORT

3050 – ROYAL MELBOURNE HOSPITAL (PO Box)

3054 – CARLTON NORTH, PRINCESS HILL

3055 – BRUNSWICK SOUTH, BRUNSWICK WEST, MOONEE VALE, MORELAND WEST

3057 – BRUNSWICK EAST, SUMNER

3059 – GREENVALE

3060 – FAWKNER

3061 – CAMPBELLFIELD

3062 – SOMERTON

3063 – OAKLANDS JUNCTION, YUROKE

3065 – FITZROY

3067 – ABBOTSFORD

3071 – THORNBURY

3072 – PRESTON, PRESTON LOWER/SOUTH/WEST, REGENT WEST, GILBERTON, NORTHLAND CENTRE

3074 – THOMASTOWN

3078 – ALPHINGTON, FAIRFIELD

3079 – IVANHOE, IVANHOE EAST/NORTH

3082 – MILL PARK

3083 – BUNDOORA, KINGSBURY, LA TROBE UNIVERSITY

3084 – BANYULE, EAGLEMONT, HEIDELBERG, ROSANNA, VIEWBANK

3085 – MACLEOD, MACLEOD WEST, YALLAMBIE

3086 – LA TROBE UNIVERSITY (PO Box)

3087 – WATSONIA, WATSONIA NORTH

3089 – DIAMOND CREEK

3090 – PLENTY

3091 – YARRAMBAT (no cases ever)

3093 – LOWER PLENTY

3095 – ELTHAM, ELTHAM NORTH, RESEARCH

3096 – WATTLE GLEN

3097 – BEND OF ISLANDS, WATSONS CREEK, KANGAROO GROUND

3099 – ARTHURS CREEK, COTTLES BRIDGE, HURSTBRIDGE, NUTFIELD, STRATHEWEN

3103 – BALWYN, BALWYN EAST, DEEPDENE, STRADBROKE PARK

3104 – BALWYN NORTH, GREYTHORN

3105 – BULLEEN

3107 – LOWER TEMPLESTOWE

3108 – DONCASTER

3109 – DONCASTER EAST, DONCASTER HEIGHTS

3113 – NORTH WARRANDYTE, WARRANDYTE

3114 – PARK ORCHARDS

3115 – WONGA PARK

3116 – CHIRNSIDE PARK

3121 – BURNLEY, BURNLEY NORTH, CREMORNE, RICHMOND, RICHMOND EAST/NORTH/SOUTH

3122 – HAWTHORN, HAWTHORN NORTH/WEST, GLENFERRIE SOUTH, AUBURN SOUTH

3123 – AUBURN, HAWTHORN EAST

3124 – CAMBERWELL, CAMBERWELL NORTH, CAMBERWELL SOUTH, CAMBERWELL WEST, HARTWELL, MIDDLE CAMBERWELL

3126 – CAMBERWELL EAST, CANTERBURY

3128 – BOX HILL, BOX HILL CENTRAL/SOUTH, HOUSTON, WATTLE PARK

3130 – BLACKBURN, BLACKBURN NORTH/SOUTH, LABURNUM

3131 – FOREST HILL, NUNAWADING, BRENTFORD SQUARE

3132 – MITCHAM, MITCHAM NORTH, RANGEVIEW

3133 – VERMONT, VERMONT SOUTH

3135 – RINGWOOD, HEATHMONT, BEDFORD RD

3138 – MOOROOLBARK

3139 – BEENAK, DON VALLEY, HODDLES CREEK, LAUNCHING PLACE, SEVILLE, SEVILLE EAST, WANDIN EAST, WANDIN NORTH, WOORI YALLOCK, YELLINGBO

3140 – LILYDALE

3142 – HAWKSBURN, TOORAK

3143 – ARMADALE, ARMADALE NORTH

3144 – KOOYONG, MALVERN, MALVERN NORTH

3145 – CAULFIELD EAST, CENTRAL PARK, DARLING, DARLING SOUTH, MALVERN EAST, WATTLE TREE ROAD PO

3146 – GLEN IRIS, TOORONGA

3147 – ASHBURTON, ASHWOOD

3148 – CHADSTONE, CHADSTONE CENTRE, HOLMESGLEN, JORDANVILLE

3150 – GLEN WAVERLEY, WHEELERS HILL, BRANDON PARK

3151 – BURWOOD EAST, BURWOOD HEIGHTS

3153 – BAYSWATER, BAYSWATER NORTH

3154 – THE BASIN

3156 – FERNTREE GULLY, LYSTERFIELD, LYSTERFIELD SOUTH, MOUNTAIN GATE, UPPER FERNTREE GULLY

3158 – UPWEY

3159 – MENZIES CREEK, SELBY

3161 – CAULFIELD JUNCTION, CAULFIELD NORTH

3162 – CAULFIELD, CAULFIELD SOUTH, HOPETOUN GARDENS

3163 – CARNEGIE, GLEN HUNTLY, MURRUMBEENA, BOORAN ROAD PO

3164 – DANDENONG SOUTH

3165 – BENTLEIGH EAST

3166 – HUGHESDALE, HUNTINGDALE, OAKLEIGH, OAKLEIGH EAST

3168 – CLAYTON, NOTTING HILL

3170 – MULGRAVE, WAVERLEY GARDENS

3172 – DINGLEY VILLAGE, SPRINGVALE SOUTH

3174 – NOBLE PARK, NOBLE PARK NORTH

3178 – ROWVILLE

3179 – SCORESBY

3180 – KNOXFIELD

3181 – PRAHRAN, PRAHRAN EAST, WINDSOR

3183 – BALACLAVA, ST KILDA EAST

3185 – ELSTERNWICK, GARDENVALE, RIPPONLEA

3186 – BRIGHTON, BRIGHTON NORTH, DENDY, WERE STREET PO

3188 – HAMPTON, HAMPTON EAST, HAMPTON NORTH

3189 – MOORABBIN, MOORABBIN EAST, WISHART

3190 – HIGHETT

3191 – SANDRINGHAM

3193 – BEAUMARIS, BLACK ROCK, BLACK ROCK NORTH, CROMER

3194 – MENTONE, MENTONE EAST, MOORABBIN AIRPORT

3195 – ASPENDALE, ASPENDALE GARDENS, BRAESIDE, MORDIALLOC, PARKDALE, WATERWAYS

3197 – CARRUM, PATTERSON LAKES

3198 – SEAFORD

3202 – HEATHERTON (no cases ever)

3204 – MCKINNON, ORMOND, BENTLEIGH, PATTERSON

3207 – PORT MELBOURNE, GARDEN CITY