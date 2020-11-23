SES revealed on Monday morning it has received 385 calls across Victoria in the past 24 hours after a spring thunderstorm moving east battered the state.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 300,000 lightning strikes had been recorded across Victoria and Morrabbin during that 24 hours period. BoM had issued a severe weather warning for several regional areas on Monday morning.

170 SES calls were received in Greater Melbourne, mostly for flash flooding. The worst hit suburbs were Keysborough, Mount Waverley, Parkdale and Sunbury.

In a statement, SES reminded the public that driving in floods should never be attempted.

“The community are reminded to never drive on flooded roads. It can take just 15cm to float a small car.”

165 of the total calls across the state related to fallen trees and 89 were for building damage.