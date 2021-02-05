Emergency services have been flooded with calls for help after Victoria was battered by wild weather throughout Friday.

76 calls for assistance have been made so far due to the heavy rain and damaging winds.

Most of the calls related to fallen trees with 46 in total, and another 12 related to building damage.

According to SES, the most affected suburb was Rosebud with 10 calls made for assistance.

Four calls came from Wodonga and three calls came from the Melbourne suburb of Croydon.

“We expect requests for assistance to continue throughout the remainder of the day,” an SES spokesman said.

A severe weather warning is still in place for Melbourne with conditions expected to continue into the afternoon and evening. You can keep an eye on weather warnings here.

