There has been a fatal truck crash at Melbourne Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Police and paramedics were called to the scene at Terminal Drive at around 2:30PM.

The driver of the car, who is yet to be formally identified, died at the scene.

The female passenger, who had to be extricated from the vehicle, was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The truck driver was not injured and is speaking with police.

VicTraffic has said that access to the airport from the Tullamarine Freeway is reduced to one lane with Victoria Police directing traffic.

For access to the Melbourne airport terminals, it’s best to exit the Tullamarine Freeway at Mercer Drive and use the T4 carpark drop-off and pick-up.

Advertisement

Advertisement

All vehicles using the main entrance from the Tullamarine Freeway at Terminal Drive must turn right at Centre Road.

Melbourne Airport have said that anyone dropping off or picking up passengers will need to use the 10 minute wait zone off Mercer Drive.

Centre Road, Melbourne Airport is closed in both directions, due to a serious collision at Terminal Drive. Access to the airport from the Tullamarine Freeway is reduced to one lane with @VictoriaPolice directing traffic. Please be patient and allow extra time. #victraffic @melair pic.twitter.com/9T00SlpZDk — VicTraffic (@VicTraffic) June 30, 2021