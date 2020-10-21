Official ‘Schoolies’ events that were to take place for Year 12 students have been cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take hold of the state.

The council has asked school leavers not to travel to the Peninsula during the Schoolies period, which is usually November 8 to December 12.

Shire CEO John Baker said, “My message to school-leavers and their families is this: our beaches will still be here when this pandemic is over, so we are asking you to postpone your Schoolies celebrations for now.

“It’s just not worth the risk of travelling down here. Look at your options in your local area, stay safe and celebrate at home.”

Mornington Peninsula Local Area Commander Inspector Bruce Kitchen also weighed in, saying that Victoria Police will be prosecuting any young people who attempt to enter the Peninsula against the Government’s directives.