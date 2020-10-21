One student’s positive test to COVID-19 has led to the closure of two schools in Melbourne’s north.

A student of East Preston Islamic College had returned a positive COVID-19 test, with additional cases identified.

While close contacts had been notified, one year five student was revealed to have attended school on Monday and Tuesday despite being asked to self-isolate.

Both East Preston Islamic College and Dallas Brooks Primary School have been closed for deep cleaning.

Residents in five suburbs and 120 people living in a social housing block have been issued warnings by the DHHS to get tested if they experience any COVID-19 symptoms.

Text messages were sent to residents in Dallas, Roxburgh Park, Broadmeadows, Preston and West Heidelberg along with those living in a Broadmeadows housing block.

Health authorities say that contact tracing is now underway and are expecting to uncover more cases as a result.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the three new cases of COVID-19 reported on Wednesday, two were linked to the outbreak which now accounts for 14 active cases.