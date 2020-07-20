Millions of masks will be sent to schools across Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire to protect children and teachers from the spread of Coronavirus.

Victorian Education Minister James Merlino said teachers will not be required to wear masks in the classroom because ‘it is not always practical’.

However, face veering could well be mandatory outside the classroom including in the staff room and schoolyard.

“We already have 1.2 million single-use masks and we will be distributing those to all government schools in Melbourne metro and Mitchell Shire over the coming couple of days and we will also be providing these single-use masks for our Catholic and independent schools,” Mr Merlino said.

Students may also choose to wear bandannas or scarves to school to cover their face.

“Schools will be a very interesting place from Thursday,” he said.

“The bottom line is, any student who needs a mask will be provided with one.”

From Thursday, Victorians in Melbourne and the Mitchell Shire must cover their faces or risk a $200 fine.