We’ve been seriously blessed with an extra inch of Summer in April. We couldn’t have asked for more over the Easter long weekend.

However, you’ll want to savour it during your Thursday as things are all about to change entering this weekend thanks to a sweep of cold fronts that could potentially mark the coldest day of the year on Sunday or Monday!

According to Sky News, a “polar blast” of Antarctic air will be making its way across the country’s south across the weekend and Melbourne is set to feel the pinch as early as Friday.

Dropping from a gorgeous maximum of 29 degrees on Thursday, Melbourne will plummet to just 15 degrees by Sunday. There will be showers across the weekend so that umbrella will definitely come in handy.

Don’t worry, this won’t be forever. The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting the temps will rise again to 21 degrees on Tuesday. Looks like Melbourne’s Autumn weather will be back to its rollercoaster ways!