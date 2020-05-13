Get ready to rug up warm, Melbourne, as we are about to receive our coldest day of the year.

A high-pressure system will pass over Victoria towards the end of the week and will cause clear skies and light winds.

The calm conditions will combine with cold air, allowing overnight temperatures to plummet.

Melbourne’s average temperature during May is 9 degrees, however, we are expected to see a high of 7 degrees on Thursday morning and just 5 degrees on Friday morning, it could even drop to 4 degrees.

Based on the forecast, it will Melbourne’s coldest morning since October last year and our coldest autumn morning in 4 years.