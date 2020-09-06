Victoria has 63 new cases of Coronavirus and 5 further deaths, including 2 prior to yesterday. All deaths are linked to aged care.

Off the back of the new figures, Premier Daniel Andrews has announced Melbourne will remain in its current Stage 4 lockdown until September 28.

If the guidelines of having less than 30 cases per day for 14 days, Melbourne will move to the next stage of restrictions.

From 11:59PM on September 13, there are some adjustments to the rules, including the implementation of a rule for people who live on their own, they will now be able to nominate one person to visit them, creating a bubble.

Exercise rules have will be relaxed, which will allow Melburnians to undertake 2 hours of exercise a day, which can take place in a maximum of two sessions.

The curfew will be pushed back to 9PM-5AM.

Playgrounds will be able to start re-opening.

When Melbourne moves to Stage 3 (step 2) restrictions, residents will be able to meet up with another household outside, with a maximum of 5 people allowed, personal trainers will be allowed to operate outdoors, with two people per session but the maximum time allowed outside for exercise will remain at 2 hours per day.

There are no changes to indoor gatherings, only people who live alone will be allowed their one visitor.

Remote learning will end of some Prep-Grade 2 and VCE education, with a staged return to school.

There will be no changes to funeral or weddings, with weddings allowed only for compassionate circumstances, with 5 attendees. Funerals will continue with a maximum of 10 attendees.

Retail will be closed during both Stage 4 and Stage 3, except for essentials, with one person allowed to visit from each household at a time.

Melbourne will move to Stage 2 (step 3) when there have been 14 days of less than 5 cases per day, this currently pencilled in for 26th October and will see the curfew end.

During Stage 2, there would be no restrictions on leaving home and public gatherings will expand to 10 people, homes will also be able to make a household bubble wth 5 visitors from another home.

All schools during stage 2 will be able to perform a staged return.

Hospitality will be able to re-open during stage 2, with mainly outdoor seating, retail will also be able to re-open with social distancing.

Stage 1 (last step) will occur no earlier than November 23, which will allow 20 people inside your home and 50 people outdoors.

Entertainment venues will then be able to re-open with density rules, weddings and funerals will increase to 50 people.

COVID-normal will begin when there are no cases for 28 days and no outbreaks across Australia.

All Victorians should aim to work from home until the state is operating at COVID-normal.

FULL PLAN BELOW