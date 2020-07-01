Lockdown restrictions are now in place across 36 Melbourne suburbs.

As of 11:59PM last night, stay-at-home orders are in place for s 3012, 3021, 3022, 3038, 3042, 3046, 3047, 3055, 3060, 3064.

There are now only four reasons to leave home, to provide care, to work or study, to get exercise or to buy groceries.

Day 1 on postcode lockdown in #Melbourne: Police are setting up a booze-bus style road block on Camp Road in Broadmeadows to randomly check those travelling in and out of the lockdown postcode @theage pic.twitter.com/Cu5RSkJiKg — Rachael Dexter (@rachael_dexter) July 1, 2020

Broadmeadows, postcode 3047, was one of the first to get their taste of roadblocks, with Victoria Police setting up a booze-bus roadblock on Camp Road.

Police are selecting vehicles to pull over and are then being questioned by officers.

Police Minister Lisa Neville said on Wednesday that residents stopped would be asked where they are going and their reason for travel.