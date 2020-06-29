This weeks AFL fixture list will be redrawn as Richmond will no longer be given access to Queensland without a quarantine period.

Richmond and West Coast had been due to meet on the Gold Coast but The Age is reporting that the game will be postponed due to Queensland’s border closures.

If it is postponed, it would see the fixtures list changing so Richmond would play Melbourne in Melbourne, while the Sydney Swans would travel to Queensland to play West Coast.

St Kilda V Richmond will now take place on Thursday, according to Channel 7.

