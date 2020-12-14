Residents in Richmond are pleading with criminals to leave their cars alone after more than 60 cars had their tyres slashed.

Victoria Police said on Monday they received an increase in reports in the past seven days, believing the first round of slashing happened between the hours of 9PM on December 4 and 10AM on December 5.

One note that has circulated the internet sees one driver beg those responsible to spare their car after they fell victim to another theft.

“Please don’t slash my tyres. I’m broke and someone already stole my hub caps,” the note reads.

Victoria Police are currently looking to identify a man who was seen on Kent Street. He was wearing a white, long sleeve top and dark coloured pants. Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers.