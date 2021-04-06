On Tuesday, the Victorian Government will begin a nine-day ‘big dig’ to remove one of Melbourne’s busiest level crossings.

Until Thursday 15 April, buses will replace trains along the Craigieburn line while the works take place along the Glenroy Road level crossing, which seeing 19,000 vehicles pass through each day.

Currently, the boom gates are down for 43 per cent of the morning peak.

Pascoe Vale Road southbound between Langton Street and Anselm Grove has also been closed during this time, as well as parts of Electric Street.

The rail line will be moving underground, with Minister for Transport and Infrastructure Jacinta Allan saying the excavation involves the removal of dirt the size of four Olympic-sized swimming pools.

By the end of the project, the community will have a brand new Glenroy Station, as well as improved local connections, pedestrian paths and new landscaping.

Advertisement

Advertisement