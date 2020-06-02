A rescue operation is underway at Footscray station this afternoon.

It is reported a man is wedged between a train carriage and a train platform.

Due to a person struck by train at Footscray, services heading towards SCS will not be stopping at Footscray station.

Passengers travelling to Footscray can travel to SCS and speak to staff for alternative transportation.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.

Emergency services on the scene, with the MFB assessing the situation.