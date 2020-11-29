If you’re anything like every other Melburnian, then at some stage in your life you’ve been sitting on a train thinking “I could seriously run faster than we’re going right now.”

YouTuber and self-described train nerd The Train Man has tried to do exactly that.

The Man vs Train foot race took place on the Alamein line between Willison and Riversdale stations, and we’ve got to be honest, it was way closer than we thought it would be.

As impressive as this is, we reckon the true test would have been taking on the Puffing Billy by foot through the Dandenongs.

Check out the full video and see who won here: