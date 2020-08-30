All Melbourne suburbs that were affected by a contaminated water issue over the last 3 days, have been cleared to drink their water.

More than 200,000 households are were supplied by Yarra Valley Water and South East Water were told to boil their water before use following storms on Thursday night.

On Sunday night, Yarra Valley Water confirmed that the water was safe to drink again.

“We know this has been a really hard time and has caused concern and frustration,” a spokesperson from South East Water said.

“We’d like to thank them for their patience and we’re sorry this occurred.”

Households will not receive a discount on their next water bill but both South East Water and Yarra Valley Water said it would provide customers with a refund if they had to buy bottled water.

“Water quality testing has confirmed that the water supply in the network is safe to drink. It is recommended that customers flush internal taps for two minutes to draw fresh water into their internal plumbing,” Yarra Valley Water tweeted.

“Where people have been out of pocket by having to purchase bottled water, call us on 1300 853 811 during business hours to receive a refund.’