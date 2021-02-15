Infectious disease experts are optimistic that Victoria’s snap lockdown will end on Thursday, despite Premier Daniel Andrews not yet ruling out an extension.

On Monday, Andrews said the state will need to ‘wait to see how things unfold”.’

“We have to let this unfold. I know it’s painful and challenging, but you want the most contemporary picture,” he said. “I’ve never been one to try and make bold predictions. We just have to take this one hour at a time, one day at a time.”

However, Burnet Institute epidemiologist Professor Mike Toole told The Age “I am quietly optimistic because of the fact that most recent case I am aware of was acquired eight or nine days ago.’’

“That’s the basis of my optimism. But we have to remember this virus ambushes you. We now know, from recent cases in Sydney and Melbourne, that people can go 14 to 16 days with negative tests, and then they can still return a positive.”