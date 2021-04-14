Melbourne’s famous Queen Victoria Market is set to come alive after dark as part of a five-year plan to revive the ailing icon.

Operators of the market have revealed details of their plans to lure shoppers back after Melbourne’s prolonged lockdown added to vendors’ long-running decline in trading.

Under the plans, parts of the market would open to the public after dark with bars and casual dining spots scattered throughout.

The market would also welcome an increase in street vendors, more seasonal produce and specialty shopping precincts featuring Melbourne makers and start-ups.

Plans for the revived market rely on a $250 million redevelopment featuring upgraded facilities and a new plaza on the existing car park site.

Visitation to the market has been sliding over recent years with border closures and Melbourne lockdowns contributing to a 44 per cent drop in trade over 2020.

The addition of night trading, bars and restaurants is aimed at attracting more inner-city residents, workers and young people.

