From Monday, 25 per cent of staff in offices will be permitted to head back into their buildings for the first time in months.

The change will be the first time since March that many Melbourne offices will see any activity, with Victorians told to by the government to work from home where they could.

Under the new rules, revealed by Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton, a quarter of staff are welcome back at work, as long as they comply with density limits and wear face masks when indoors.

However, business leaders are fearful that many will continue to stay at home, with the government being urged to reconsider the face mask rule.

Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry boss Paul Guerra told the Herald Sun that the requirement for staff to wear face masks while at their desks could keep workers away.

“We’d prefer to see masks off when you’re sitting down, the same as it is for hospitality,” Mr Guerra told the Herald Sun, pointing to the fact that social distancing is already being enforced within offices.

The state opposition are also critical of the rules, urging the government to let business owners make the call on working arrangements.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The DHHS remains unmoved, pointing to the risk of the virus reemerging as reason for the rule.