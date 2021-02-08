Health authorities in Victoria will begin testing quarantine workers on their days off following the confirmation of a second leak from the state’s hotel quarantine system over recent weeks.

A woman working at the Melbourne Airport Holiday Inn tested positive to coronavirus on Sunday following her shift.

She had previously returned a negative result to a test undertaken on Thursday last week.

Under previous rules, workers were only tested on days that they were working, with testing on days off encouraged but not mandatory.

The state’s Police Minister Lisa Neville confirmed yesterday that rules around testing for quarantine workers will now change, with testing set to become mandatory on days off.

The government is believed to be working through whether or not workers required to get tested on their days off will need to be paid for their time.

Victoria’s hotel quarantine system was once again cast into the spotlight after two separate positive cases leaked into the community via workers.

The hotels and the system itself is again under review, with authorities said to be looking into what role air conditioning has played in the transmission of the virus.

Over 100 people were sent into isolation following confirmation that a second hotel quarantine worker had tested positive.