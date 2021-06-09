In a further bid to crackdown on the use of QR codes to check-in, it will soon become mandatory to scan in at workplaces.

It comes after a large portion of the latest Victorian outbreak occurred in office environments.

“Previously it has only been mandatory for customer facing services, but through this outbreak we have seen a number of cases occur in office settings, so we want to take the next step on this,” Acting Premier James Merlino said on Wednesday.

“We will be looking to consult with industry over the next few days around implementation and we will finalise the details next week.”

Businesses will need to manually log individuals who don’t have a mobile phone.

Recently, it became compulsory statewide to check-in at supermarkets and in retail settings.

The announcement was made as Melbourne received the finer details about the easing of restrictions at 11:59PM Thursday night. It will see the radius expanded to 25km, outdoor public gatherings capped to 10 people, face-to-face learning return for all students and masks off outdoors.