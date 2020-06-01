Nathan Turner’s death last week baffled authorities after an initial coronavirus test following his death returned a positive result.

The initial result also placed residents in his central Queensland town of Blackwater on high alert.

Queensland Health confirmed the negative test result on Monday night.

“The Coroner tonight advised that further tests have returned negative for COVID-19. He is yet to determine the man’s cause of death,” the state’s chief health officer Jeannette Young said in a statement.

Mr Turner, 30, had serious underlying health issues before experiencing coronavirus symptoms in the weeks before he died and was not tested while alive.

As Mr Turner had not worked for six months or left the mining town since February, authorities were unsure how he contracted the virus.

Hundreds of Blackwater locals were tested and Queensland Health even had the town’s sewage tested to try and determine the source of his COVID-19 infection.

More than 1050 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Queensland, while the state’s death toll sits at seven.

Stage two of the state government’s ‘Roadmap to Easing Restrictions’ came into effect on Monday allowing residents to travel unrestricted distances throughout the state as well as overnight stays at a place other than your own.

Queenslanders can also now gather in groups of 20 in pubs, gyms, museums, art galleries and cinemas but the borders will remain closed through June.

