A super-load truck is currently making its way from Port Melbourne to Loy Yang in Gippsland and is travelling in stages across three nights to minimise disruption.

The truck, which weighs 640 tonnes and is 100 metres long, will only have a top speed of 25km/h.

The truck cannot be overtaken as it is so wide and VicRoads has asked drivers to keep its route clear and ensure visibility when it parked.

There will be traffic management officers and escort travelling with the superload at all times to ensure traffic is moved ahead of time.

Tonight’s journey will make the most disruption as it makes its way from Dandenong South to Loy Yang B. The journey will take 9 hours.

The route it’s taken is listed below:

Metro

Williamstown Road

Ingles Street

Pickles Street

Beaconsfield Parade

The Esplanade

Carlisle Street

Nepean Highway

North Road

Warrigal Road

Dingley Bypass

Westall Road

Dandenong Bypass

South Gippsland Highway

Princes Highway

Regional