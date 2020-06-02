A super-load truck is currently making its way from Port Melbourne to Loy Yang in Gippsland and is travelling in stages across three nights to minimise disruption.
The truck, which weighs 640 tonnes and is 100 metres long, will only have a top speed of 25km/h.
The truck cannot be overtaken as it is so wide and VicRoads has asked drivers to keep its route clear and ensure visibility when it parked.
There will be traffic management officers and escort travelling with the superload at all times to ensure traffic is moved ahead of time.
Tonight’s journey will make the most disruption as it makes its way from Dandenong South to Loy Yang B. The journey will take 9 hours.
The route it’s taken is listed below:
Metro
- Williamstown Road
- Ingles Street
- Pickles Street
- Beaconsfield Parade
- The Esplanade
- Carlisle Street
- Nepean Highway
- North Road
- Warrigal Road
- Dingley Bypass
- Westall Road
- Dandenong Bypass
- South Gippsland Highway
- Princes Highway
Regional
- South Gippsland Highway
- Princes Highway
- Princes Freeway
- Princes Highway
- Princes Freeway
- Marretts Road
- Strzelecki Highway
- Yinnar-Drifter Road
- Yinnar Road
- Brodribb Road
- Monash Way
- Firmins Lane
- Hazelwood Roads
- Sanders Road
- Mattingly Hill Road
- Hyland Highway