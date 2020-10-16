Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews has said that Victoria is “well placed to take significant steps” after a week of lower case numbers.

On Friday, the state recorded just two cases – the first time since June 8.

“Today is a day we can be optimistic and be positive,” Andrews said, “look at all we have achieved, we have stayed the course.

“We made a conscious decision to defeat the second wave.”

The Premier said the highly anticipated steps announced on Sunday will be “broadly in alignment with stage three”, however data from the next two days will be used to determine the final decisions.

“I look forward to giving people a sense of what the coming weeks will look like.”

Andrews also noted mystery cases will also play a major factor in determining what steps are taken and hinted if things go well, further easing of restrictions could happen on October 26.

Advertisement