The Victorian Government has released data showing the worst-hit postcodes in the state by COVID-19.

There are 13 cases with more than 90 active cases and four postcodes have more than 200.

The data is based on the addresses patients gave when they were declared a positive case.

The area with the highest number of active coronavirus cases is postcode 3029, which includes Hoppers Crossing, Tarneit and Truganina in Melbourne’s western suburbs. It has 346 active cases.

Second on the list is 3064 which has 285 active cases and includes Craigieburn, Roxburgh Park, Donnybrook, Kalkallo and Mickleham.

Postcode 3021, which includes St Albans, Albanvale and Kings Park, has 221 active cases.

In Werribee, postcode 3030, there are 217 active cases.

Deer Park, Caroline Springs, Burnside Ravenhall and Cairnlea, postcode 3023, has 177 cases.

Here are the most active cases by postcode: