Coronavirus has forced four more Melbourne supermarkets to undergo deep cleans in the last 24 hours.

Four Coles staff members have tested positive for Coronavirus, with the workers undertaking shifts at Coburg on Sydney Rd, Altona, Cardinia Lakes and Elsternwick.

The Coburg store worker last work on the store on August 9 and a small number of team members are now isolating.

The worker at Altona last worked on August 6, with Cardinia Lakes and Elsternwick staff members who tested positive last worked on August 5 and August 2 respectively.

The supermarket giant advised all stores had been deep cleaned and were trading as normal.

Victoria’s Coronavirus cases rose by 410 on Wednesday.