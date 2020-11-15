A Mornington Peninsula beach was evacuated this afternoon after explosives were found buried in the sand.

A family found the explosives while cleaning up their area at 1:15PM.

In a statement, Victoria Police said “A quantity of explosives has been handed into Rosebud Police Station after they were located by a family during a clean-up of a Dromana beach box property this afternoon (Sunday 15 November).”

“The rear of the police station has been closed and an area of the Dromana foreshore, on Point Nepean Rd, has been cordoned off as a precaution until the Bomb Response Unit deems both areas safe.”