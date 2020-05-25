Victoria’s Cheif Health Officer may choose to close Warburton’s Redwood Forest after reports people flocked to the attraction and failed to adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Parks Victoria only opened the park int he last few weeks but with car parking queues stretching back 1KM, there were worries about crowds.

Parks Victoria and Yarra Ranges Council were forced to shut the forest after police were called to disperse crowds.

“A couple of our COVID-19 teams confirmed there were crowds,” Acting Senior Sergeant Dave Young said.

A Parks Victoria spokeswoman said many parks and reserves were busy but social distancing measures needed to be followed.

“Over the weekend, many parks and reserves were again busy, with some locations such as the Great Otway National Park, Organ Pipes National Park and Yarra Ranges National Park receiving particularly high visitation,” she said.

“We will continue to work with Victoria Police and the Office of the Conservation Regulator to ensure people look after Victoria’s parks, keep each other safe, and follow essential physical distancing requirements,” she said.

Advertisement