The 1000 steps in the Dandenong Ranges and Redwood Forest will now close until June 22 because physical distancing was not being observed.
Crowds have been flocking to the popular attractions and Victoria Police were forced to close them again last weekend.
The two locations will be closed until later this month and the following attractions remain closed:
- 12 Apostles, Port Campbell National Park.
- Buchan Caves Reserve.
- Lower Glenelg National Park – Princess Margaret Rose Cave.
- Point Nepean National Park.
- St Kilda Pier penguin viewing platform.
- State Coal Mine underground tours.
- Wilsons Promontory National Park light station.